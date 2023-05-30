Marketer Seeks Reduction of Import Duties on Cylinders – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The Chief Executive Officer, Second Coming Nigeria Ltd., a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketing company, Dr. Basil Ogbuanu, has called on the federal government to reduce import duties charged on cooking gas cylinders, equipment and accessories.

Ogbuanu said the proposed measure would help to avail more Nigerian households the opportunity to embrace the use of gas as their preferred choice of energy for cooking and help the government’s drive to deepen the utilisation of the cleaner energy source in the country.

He made the call during the launch of the company’s new 20kg composite LPG cylinders in Lagos, as part of its efforts to deepen domestic utilisation of LPG in the country

He said the amount of money paid on import duties was responsible for the increase in the prices of cylinders, which he noted, ought not to be more than N55, 000 in the market.

“The cost of import duties and clearing cost are very high. Government…