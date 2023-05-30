National Assembly Okays N16.7bn Refund to Borno  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the Federal Government’s request for the refund of N16,772,486,002.19 which Borno State spent to fix federal roads.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the federal parliament to approve the amount through promissory note and bond issuance.

The approval of the refund by the Senate was sequel to its consistency of the report of its Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP – Edo Central), presented the report.

The House of Representatives approved the refund after it considered a report by its Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ahmed Safana Dayyabu presented the report.

Ordia and Dayyabu in their separate reports said their committees discovered that all the projects listed by the State Government were actually executed.

Ordia observed that most of Federal…