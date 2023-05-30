NGE Mourns Dokpesi, Says Strong Advocate of Press Freedom Gone – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerian Guild of Editors said it is saddened over the sudden passage of the Chairman of Daar Communications Ltd, owner of AIT and Raypower 100.5FM, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, recently.

In a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the platform of all the editors in Nigeria, described Dokpesi as a disruptive innovator in the broadcast industry, who worked very hard and firmly to promote independent press, freedom of the press and access to information.

“High Chief Dokpesi played a strategic role in the liberalization of broadcast industry in Nigeria, with his establishment of the first private radio station, Raypower 100.5FM, in Nigeria.

“An employer of many editors and hundreds of other journalists in Nigeria, he firmly used his media outfits to deepen democracy and raise the voice of the voiceless in our country.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a strong advocate of press freedom and…