Oborevwori Appoints Festus Ahon as Chief Press Secretary – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor State, Hon Sheriff Oborovweri, has appointed Festus Ahon, the Asaba correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

In his first major appointment coming hours after his inauguration yesterday as the fifth elected governor of the state since the creation of Delta in 1991, Governor Oborevwori named the seasoned journalist and member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Delta State as his CPS.

Ahon, who is a knight of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) was for several years a correspondent of the Vanguard in Ughelli where he also hails from.

The appointment is already being hailed among media practitioners as a welcome development and a round peg in a round hole because of Ahon’s vast experience covering the state.

Ahon takes over from Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, a senior editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before his appointment by former Governor…