Referencing S’Court’s Judgment on Double Nomination, Tinubu Seeks Dismissal of APM’s Petition – THISDAYLIVE

* As tribunal adjourns to June 2 for hearing

Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday suggested to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) that the court may likely not continue further with the hearing of the petition of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) against his election due to a recent judgment of the Supreme Court on double nomination.

The APM is one of the three political parties challenging the declaration of President Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

After the close of pre-hearing last week, the court had fixed May 30 for commencement of hearing.

However, when the matter was called, Tinubu’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), informed the court of a recent judgment by the Supreme Court, which according to him, appears to have resolved the same issue the APM has brought before the PREPEC.

“We are aware that the Supreme Court gave a decision on this same matter in the…