Senators Solicit Support for Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and the Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, have urged Nigerians to cooperate with the newly inaugurated President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima in there is task of building a better Nigeria.

The ranking senators made the appeal in separate statements made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday.

Omo-Agege said there were clear signs in the life of President Tinubu that indicated that he was destined to lead Nigeria.

According to him, he is upbeat that Tinubu would surpass the achievements of his predecessor.

He said there was a need to have the right leadership that would continue with the transformational legacy of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He solicited the support of Nigerians for the new administration.

He said: “Given your…