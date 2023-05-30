Subsidy is Gone, Can No Longer Justify Ever Increasing Costs – THISDAYLIVE

•Funds to be re-channelled into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care, jobs

•To review naira redesign policy, challenges apex bank on uniform exchange rate

•Vows to unite Nigeria, says he’ll be president for all

•Security will be accorded priority, new president declares

•Presidents of Liberia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Niger, Chad attend inauguration

•US, China represented

•UK, US, Saudi Arabia, others hold bilateral meetings with Tinubu

•Gbajabiamila: Nigeria will witness renewed hope with ex-Lagos governor

•HURIWA kicks against unilateral petrol subsidy removal

•Tinubu’s speech didn’t inspire hope, says LP

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan, Emameh Gabriel, Udora Orizu in Abuja, and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, took the oath of office in Abuja as Nigeria’s 16th president, and…