Tinubu Must Ensure Shell’s Sale of N’Delta Assets Respects Human Rights – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s new government must ensure that Shell’s planned sale of its operations in the Niger Delta does not lead to a further deterioration in human rights in a region blighted by decades of oil pollution, Amnesty International (AI) has said.

The organisation said it had documented grievous and enduring human rights abuses resulting from oil contamination in the area, where Shell has operated since the 1950s.

“Amnesty International is concerned that the proposed sale will deny people already harmed access to adequate remedy, and potentially expose many more to future abuses,” the group stated.

In a report tagged ‘Tainted Sale?’, Amnesty recommended a series of safeguards and actions to help protect the rights of people potentially affected by Shell’s planned disposal of its onshore oil interests in the Niger Delta, reportedly for about $3 billion.

Amnesty International’s Head of Business and Human Rights,…