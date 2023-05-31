APC, Tinubu and the Yari Challenge – THISDAYLIVE

[email protected]

By Eniola bello

After many years of planning, moving, manoeuvring, building alliances and waiting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Monday transited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his victory in the February 25th presidential election. On the road to that electoral victory, Tinubu fought many bruising political battles. There is no doubt that the new president is bound to be confronted with similar, yet different, kind of political battles from the ones he fought on his rough ride to the presidential office.

The first of such battles is the ruling party’s decision to zone the leadership of the National Assembly – the Senate President to the South-south, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President to the Northwest, and the Deputy Speaker to the Southeast. There has been a furore in the ruling party since the APC released the zoning arrangement a few weeks ago. Some…