Appointment of Adepoju as Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Hailed – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Lawmaker Representing Ondo South Senatoral District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, yesterday hailed the appointment of an indigene of Ile-Oluji in Ileoluji-Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola as the acting Comptroller General of Immigration.

The federal government, through the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIS), appointed Wura-Ola as the immigration boss through a letter dated May 26, 2023, which was signed by the Secretary of the Board of CDCFIS, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, which stated that the appointment would take effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

However, Tofowomo, in a statement he released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Akinrinlola Olumide, described Adepoju as an upright and dedicated woman with a high level of integrity that could be trusted with leadership responsibility.

According to the senator, Adepoju’s appointment is a…