Betara Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, Govs – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

A Frontline Speakership aspirant for the 10th House of Representatives, Rt Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Shettima Kashim on their successful inauguration as they lead the country to greater heights.

He also congratulated the 28 new state governors sworn in across the states of the federation.

In a statement signed by the lawmaker, he expressed optimism that the president and Vice president both successful former governors and former Senators in their capacities will take Nigeria to higher heights having delivered dividends of democracy to their respective states of Lagos and Borno.

He urged Nigerians to give their maximum support to the new leaders to perform and redirect the nation towards the path of security, socio-economic revival, unity and development.

Betara said if elected Speaker, he will lead a vibrant House of Representatives that will align with the…