CDD, IOM to Mitigate Conflict in Four Banditry Affected LGs in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has launched a conflict mitigation and community reconciliation programme to tackle conflict in four local government areas affected by banditry in Katsina State.

The CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, disclosed this Tuesday at the opening of a two-day capacity building training for journalists in Katsina on reporting transitional justice and peace building.

She said the project, funded by the European Union, would be implemented in Batsari, Jibia, Danmusa and Kankara Local Government Areas of the state in partnership with International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Mercy Corps (MC).

Represented by Kolawole Ogunbiyi, Hassan said the centre would implement the comprehensive pilot programme to support the government’s efforts to mitigate conflict and promote community reconciliation in the affected local governments.

She added…