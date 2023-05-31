Cisco, NITDA Partner to Bridge Digital Skills Gap in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Cisco and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Nigeria have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim to support Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and contribute towards digital skills training and development.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to THISDAY, yesterday.

As part of the collaboration, Cisco’s Incubation and Innovation Centre in Lagos called Cisco EDGE, would be used to stimulate innovation and support digitisation initiatives, providing a space where local partners could showcase technologies and host client events.

Within the Cisco EDGE program, the Innovate pillar provides resources and tools to local innovators and entrepreneurs to help them develop more secure, intelligent, and connected solutions. The second pillar, called Cisco EDGE Educate, was aimed at transforming the lives of learners, educators, and communities through technology and by offering education and…