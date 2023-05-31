Father Bags Life Imprisonment for Defiling 8-year-old Daughter – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, yesterday sentenced, a 42-year-old man, Suleimon Usman, to life imprisonment for defiling his eight years old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced him to life imprisonment after he was found guilty as charged by the Lagos State government.

Usman was arraigned on two counts charge bordering on defilement of his two daughters of eight years and five years at his No.2 Bale Street, Onisewo in Apapa area of Lagos State.

His offence contravened the provisions of section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Usman was first arraigned before Justice Sybil Nwaka on October 2019 before the judge was elevated to the Court of Appeal and the case file was reassigned to Justice Oshodi court wherein he was reassigned on two counts charge.

He had pleaded not guilty to the two counts charge.

During trial, the prosecution called four witnesses among which was the survivor,…