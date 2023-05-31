France, Kwara Sign MoU on Knowledge Transfer, Livestock Devt – THISDAYLIVE

• Alliance Francaise partners Innovation Hub on French language, others

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State on Tuesday signed two major agreements with the French government on strategic partnership involving the use of innovation hub for knowledge transfer, as well as development of the Lata grazing reserve for large-scale livestock production.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the state government, while the French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Dr. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, inked the deal for the French side at a brief ceremony witnessed by several officials in Ilorin, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Emmanuelle Blatmann, EU Ambassador Samuela Isopi, House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, and many lawmakers-elect, among others.

The MoU signing was followed by a brief inspection of the…