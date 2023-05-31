Global Interest Rates Impacted on Portfolio Investments in Africa Negatively – THISDAYLIVE

•Outflow of portfolio investments rose to $27.5bn in 2021

Ugo Aliogo with agency report



The President, African Development Bank Group (AFDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has stated that rising global interest rates have had negative effects on portfolio investments in Africa, with outflow of portfolio investments increasing from $8.1 billion in 2020, to $27.5 billion in 2021.

He however, stated that remittances continued to help boost recovery, as this increased across several countries due to better than expected economic recovery in migrant destination countries, noting that remittances increased from $84 billion in 2020 to $95.6 billion in 2021.

Adesina, who disclosed recently at the at the Launch of the African Economic Outlook 2023, during the 2023 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group, recently, at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, stated that the war in Ukraine, had led to a shrinking of net Official Development Assistance (ODA) to…