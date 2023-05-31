Governors Warn Fuel Marketers against Hoarding, Price Hike – THISDAYLIVE

•Deploy special monitoring teams

Peter Uzoho in Lagos, Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, have cautioned oil marketers to avoid imposing needless hardship on the citizens through creation of artificial fuel scarcity in states across the country.

Similarly, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State have threaten to clamp down oil marketers hoarding petrol in their respective states to create artificial scarcity and price hike

The governors gave the warning in separate statements yesterday.

The oil marketers had resorted to hoarded and hiked prices immediately President Bola Tinubu announced in his inaugural speech that fuel subsidy…