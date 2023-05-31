Investors React Positively as Tinubu Meets Emefiele, Kyari, Labour over Petrol Subsidy – THISDAYLIVE

•Stock market gains N1.51tn, naira appreciates as Eurobonds rally

•NLC, TUC express outrage, describe pronouncement as insensitive

•Shettima: We must end fuel subsidy now else it will end Nigeria

•NNPC, NMDPRA, others back move

•Kyari: FG owes national oil company N2.8tn subsidy fund

•Says govt couldn’t pay subsidy bills since February 2022

•Declares licences to be issued soon to marketers to import fuel

•NEITI laments N13.6tn subsidy, seeks people-oriented programmes

•Lawmakers, MOMAN, DAPPMAN, IPMAN hail president

•Labour party faults approach

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Emmanuel Addeh, Emameh Gabriel, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe, Peter Uzoho and Kayode Tokede in Lagos



Investors in both the equities and money market yesterday responded positively to the pronouncements by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech.

Specifically, the stock market appreciated as investors…