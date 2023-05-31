NBBF Expands  Zenith Bank Women’s League – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is planning big for the 2023 edition of the National Women Basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank plc.

Already, the federation has concluded plans to expand the women league with a view of improving the quality of the teams that will compete in the elite Women league.

In the new arrangement, a total of 34 women’s teams will compete in two Conferences billed for Benin and Zaria respectively.

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin is the venue of the Atlantic Conference billed to start on June 1 just as the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, will host the Savannah Conference later in the month.

Eight teams are expected to qualify for the Savannah and Atlantic Conference of the Zenith Women Basketball League while the remaining will now for the Division 1 of the league.

Speaking on the development, NBBF President, Musa Kida, said it was aimed at strengthening the entire women league and the Zenith League in…