Zenith Maintains Position as ‘Best Corporate Governance Financial Services’ in Africa in Fourth Consecutive Year – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe



For the fourth consecutive year, Zenith Bank Plc has been named as the Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The award, which was published in the Spring 2023 edition of The Ethical Boardroom magazine, was in recognition of the bank’s adherence to global best practices and institutionalisation of corporate governance, setting an industry-wide example of best practices in that field.

Speaking on the recognition, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was quoted in a statement yesterday, to have said: “I am extremely pleased that Zenith Bank has been awarded the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Award as a regional governance champion for the fourth year running. No doubt, the bank’s board has pioneered the exemplary governance culture for which we are now renowned.

“Indeed, this recognition reflects our steadfast commitment,…