Adhere to Our Party’s Manifesto, Adamu Urges APC Govs – THISDAYLIVE

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has urged governors elected on the platform of the party to adhere to the manifesto of the ruling party in their respective states.

Adamu spoke at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC and members of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) held at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja

He admitted that the country was in a difficult moment, and the APC governors were assuming office at a difficult period considering the timing of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Adamu’s admission came as Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinmma, just emerged new Chairman of PGF.

Uzodinmma said practically all the presidential hopefuls promised to remove subsidy if elected…