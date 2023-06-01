APGA’ll Work with Tinubu, APC, Soludo Declares – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as a party would work with the government of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Soludo, who spoke during the inauguration of the Regional Headquarters of APGA in Awka, yesterday, reacted to his attendance of the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Soludo was alleged to have been stopped by DSS operatives from entering the state box, during the inauguration in Abuja.

Soludo, while speaking descended heavily on the peddlers of the rumour, saying he was approaching the VIP box, but was stopped and redirected to the VVIP box, and therefore, berated those who peddled rumours of his being sent out.

“We were at the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration in Abuja. The sitting arrangements at the right where the VIPs were and we went there and they told us that we have a sitting arrangement…