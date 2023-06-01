Nigerdock Gets FG’s Approval for Expansion of Multi-billion Dollar Snake Island Port – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho



Nigerdock, a service provider to the offshore oil and gas sector has received approval of the federal government for the commencement and expansion of Snake Island Port, a project estimated to cost over a billion dollars and generate over $5.2 billion revenues to the country.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) under the administration of the immediate-past President, Muhammadu Buhari, gave the go-ahead for the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project at its meeting held on May 17, 2023 at the State House, Abuja.

A statement by Nigerdock, yesterday, stated that it was estimated that the total investment by the private sector for the development of Snake Island Port would be about $1 billion initially, with a further $850 million re-invested over the project’s lifetime.

Under a 45-year concession, the project was also estimated to generate over $5.2 billion revenue to the federal government over the period.

Historically, Nigerdock had…