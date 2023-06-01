Nigeria’s Tax-to-GDP Ratio Now 10.86%, Says FIRS – THISDAYLIVE

•Customs seeks to slash cost of cargo handling, demurrage at ports

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, yesterday disclosed that the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio increased to 10.86 per cent in 2021, compared to about six per cent in the past 12 years.

He said the ratio was communicated to the FIRS via a letter signed by the Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr. Adeyemi Adeniran, following a joint review by both agencies in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, using data from 2010 to 2021.

This came as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the World Bank have partnered to reward adherence to trade regulations and significantly reduce costs associated with cargo handling and demurrage at Nigerian ports.

Nami however, re-echoed his call on the federal government to consider reviewing its policies on tax…