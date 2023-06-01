Tinubu Remains Committed to Changing Reward System in APC, Says Marafa – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Zamfara State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is putting machineries in place to strengthen the reward system of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Marafa said with Tinubu at the helm of affairs of the country, the era of ‘monkey de work baboon de chop’ is over, stressing that those who genuinely worked for Tinubu’s victory at the February 28 poll would be rewarded.

There are concerns in the APC that long-standing members who have laboured for the party don’t get rewarded, while new entrants get juicy positions in government.

But addressing Zamfara State members of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Wednesday night in Abuja, Marafa said Tinubu appreciates their contributions and would reward them for contributing to his victory at the polls.

The event was organised to thank God for…