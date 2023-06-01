Zamfara Concerned Citizens Accuse Ex-Gov Matawalle of Aiding Banditry During His Tenure – THISDAYLIVE

A Zamfara group, Concerned Citizens for Peace, Security and Development, has called on government and anti-corruption agencies in the country to look into activities of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, during his tenure.

The group said, “we call on the security agencies and anti-corruption commissions to, as a matter of urgency, arrest, investigate, and prosecute the former Governor of Zamfara or hand him over to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to answer for his (alleged) heinous crimes against humanity.”

“We have it on good authority that the Governor may have perfected a plan to exit the country in order to evade arrest and prosecution days after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President.”

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary, Abdullahi Sani Anka, said since 2020, they have followed the rise and trajectory of banditry especially in parts of the North West, comprising …