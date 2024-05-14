3 Killed, Many Kidnapped as Bandits Raid Niger Community – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than three villagers, including an unnamed Pastor of Evangelical Church of West Africa ECWA at Majure village, 10 kilometers to Sarkinpawa in the Munya local Government of Niger state, have been killed by unknown gunmen.

THISDAY learnt that two other members of the Church were also among those killed in the incident that took place on Monday evening.

It was learnt that those killed were on their farms near the church when they were attacked by the assailants.

According to an eyewitness, a Pastor of another church, his wife and child are still missing, raising suspicion that they could have been among those kidnapped.

One of the remains of the two slain ECWA members according to the eyewitness was interred late Monday evening while the other is about now being buried.

State CAN Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye confirmed the death of the two church members to ThISDAY on Tuesday morning.

The gunmen…