ASUU Gives FG, States 2 Weeks Deadline to Address Grievances – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the Federal and state governments two weeks to respond to its grievances over welfare and funding of universities or face a decisive action.

The union condemned what it described as the seeming refusal of the federal and state governments to decisively address all outstanding issues with the union.

In addition, the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU rejected all the alleged ongoing illegalities and fragrant violations of university autonomy as a result of non-reinstatement/reconstitution of governing councils.

Speaking at a press conference held at the union’s headquarters in Abuja, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said that the lecturers have waited for almost a year for the Federal Government to address pending issues but to no avail.

He said that Nigerians should hold the Federal and state governments responsible should the issue of…