Court Orders APC, Aiyedatiwa to Defend Suit against Ondo Guber Primary  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) to file its defence in a suit seeking the nullification of the April 20 primary election that produced incumbent Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as its candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Besides the APC, Aiyedatiwa and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also to respond to the suit filed by a governorship aspirant, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

The judge’s order was sequel to the claim by the APC that it had written a letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court requesting a transfer of the case from Abuja to Ondo State.

The court had on May 8, ordered the service of the suit on the governor through substituted means by placing same at the headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

The court further fixed May 14 for hearing since, the APC and INEC who are first and third…