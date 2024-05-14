Dolphin Drilling, Norwegian Rig and Drilling Services  Company, Fails to Vacate Injunction in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE



Dolphin Drilling Limited, a Norwegian Rig and Drilling Services company, on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Lagos failed in its bid to vacate a substantive interim injunction order issued against it, upon the application of General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL), a Nigerian offshore oil and gas company.

General Hydrocarbons Limited, the only fully indigenous offshore oil and gas company, is the operator of OMLs 120 and 121, with a mission to carry out the commercial development and exploration of deep offshore energy resources and assets located in the resource rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria for the people of Africa.

GHL had engaged the services of the drilling company for work on its Ewo field but the relationship soured when Dolphin Drilling abruptly stopped work in February, which led to GHL terminating the contract.

The parties attempted to revive their contractual relationship vide a side letter dated 22nd of March 2024.

But contrary to…