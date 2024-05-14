Enugu Awards Contract for 5-Star Hotel, Ratifies N100bn Palm Deal – THISDAYLIVE

Enugu State Executive Council has approved the construction of a 380-room five-star hotel at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

The contract was awarded to the China Communication and Construction Company.

The Council also ratified the N100bn deal with Pragmatic Palms Limited for the revitalisation of the moribund Enugu State United Palm Products Limited.

Briefing Government House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke; and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr Patrick Ubru, said these were in furtherance to the administration’s focus on making Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

“The Council, today, approved the construction of a five-star hotel at the International Conference Center premises. It is a…