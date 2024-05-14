FG to Transform Nation’s Infrastructure, Housing Sector, Targets N20trn Pension, Insurance Funds – THISDAYLIVE

.To provide 48-hour visa service for investors

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council has approved an initiative aimed at transforming the nation’s infrastructure and housing sector.

The initiative, as approved by the council, is tailored to meet the urgent demand for critical infrastructure and affordable homeownership, fostering job creation, inclusive growth, and long-term productivity enhancement.

The council gave its nod to the initiative at its meeting at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The initiative will unlock private-sector funds, which Nigerians can access for 25-year mortgages at low interest rates to realize their dream of owning a home.

The federal government has also outlined plans to tap from locally available funds such as pension and life insurance to develop infrastructure in the country.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at…