Katsina to Distribute 400,000 Bags of Fertiliser to Farmers  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has announced plans to procure 400,000 bags of fertiliser and distribute to farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state to improve food production and mitigate the surge in food prices.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, stated this while declaring open a two-day State Level Conflict Prevention and Mitigation Dialogue organised by Mercy Corps in collaboration with his ministry.

He said the procurement of the fertiliser was in alignment with Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s strategic plan to boost agricultural production and guarantee farmers’ access to quality inputs such as seeds and pesticides for a bumper harvest.

Mohammed said: “I have been directed by His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to purchase 400,000 bags of fertiliser to be distributed to farmers across the state for this year’s farming season. This gesture…