Agbese Gets New Role As Chairman, Nigeria-Finland Parliamentary Group – THISDAYLIVE

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has been appointed as the Chairman, Nigeria-Finland Parliamentary Friendship Group.

This was contained in a letter from the Office of the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, dated May 14th 2024.

Agbese heads a strong team of six parliamentarians from Nigeria that also includes Hon. Okere Tochukwu Chinedu (Imo) as deputy.

Others are Hon. Richard Olufemi (Ekiti), Hon. Ekpo Paul (Akwa Ibom), Hon. Akiba Bassey Ekpenyong (Cross Rivers), Hon. Saba Ahmed Adam (Kwara) and Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan (Jigawa) as members.

The Speaker, therefore, charged Agbese and his colleagues to enhance Nigeria’s legislative relationship with Finland in line with the 10th National Assembly legislative agenda.

On his part, the member representing Ado/ Okpokwu/Ogbadibo thanked the Speaker for finding him worthy of another assignment and promised not to disappoint.

“I am deeply honoured to have…