As Zenith Bank’s Onyeagwu Ignites Zenpay Fintech, Partners AfCFTA – THISDAYLIVE

Weighing the evolving fintech ecosystem’s future, critical in the financial services sector, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the outgoing MD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, now chairman of Zenpay Limited, a Zenith Bank subsidiary, initiates a smart partnership with AfCFTA to ease trade within the continent, Louis Achi writes

Under the nimble guidance of Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Zenpay Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Bank which he chairs , last week, signed an agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat for the development and deployment of the SMARTAfCFTA portal to facilitate trade within the African continent.

Onyeagwu cuts to the heart of the unseemly intra-African trade quandary. His words: “In Africa, intra-African trade constitutes only about 20% of total trade, with the rest going overseas, despite Africans making up 18% of the world population…