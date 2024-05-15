Criminalising Attempted Suicide Unproductive, FG Told – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon

The federal government has been called on to initiate a new legislation that would decriminalise attempted suicide to promote support for survivors.

A mental health advocacy organisation, Asido Foundation, made the call during an advocacy visit to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi.

The foundation stated that the legislation would put Nigeria on the same page with the global society.

The Chairman of the foundation’s board of trustee, Mr. Meka Olusola, said that the implementation of the Mental Health Act and adopting international standards for mental health, is crucial to protect the human rights of persons with mental disorders as well as 50 million at-risk Nigerians.

He worried that criminalising attempted suicide in the country, which attracts a penalty of one year imprisonment, remained a threat amid whopping one million deaths to suicide annually.

On his part, the Founder and CEO…