CSO Urges CBN to Shelve Idea of Issuing Pilgrims BTA on Payment Cards – THISDAYLIVE

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been advised to shelve the idea of issuing pilgrims Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) through payment cards.

The advice was given yesterday by Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) in a statement by its national coordinator Ibrahim Mohammed.

IHR stated that with less than 24 hours to the commencement of airlift of pilgrims to the holy land, the CBN was said to have directed some commercial Banks to pay pilgrims only $200 in cash out of the $500 each pilgrim was expected to receive while the remaining $300 would be given on a payment card.

“This year’s intending pilgrims have already gone through a lot of uncertainties ranging from forex policy induced rise in Hajj fare to reduction in BTA. This decision by the apex bank will only add to their woes.

“It is common knowledge that most of our pilgrims come from the rural areas and are not familiar with virtual financial transactions, most do not even know how to use an…