FG Unveils New Initiative to Boost Mining Sector, Attract Global Investors – THISDAYLIVE

•Alake seeks Senate support for exploration funding

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

To boost ease of doing business in the mining sector, the federal government through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has launched the Nigeria Mineral Resources Decision Support System (NMDSS).

This comes just as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, yesterday, solicited the support of the Senate for increase in funding for the ministry in order to enhance its capacity to carry out detailed exploration of the nation’s vast mineral deposits.

However, at the launch of the NMDSS, Alake, stated that the portal underscored the commitment of the federal government to expanding access of prospective investors to necessary information about Nigeria’s mineral deposits, policies guiding the mining sector and incentives for investment from anywhere in the world.

The NMDSS is a marketing strategy to enhance the ease of doing business in the solid…