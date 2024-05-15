How Retired  Bureaucrats Can Restore Civil Service’s Glory  – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has stressed the role of retired bureaucrats in restoring the glory of the nation’s civil service.

The seasoned bureaucrat spoke during the commencement of his courtesy calls on establishment gurus such as Chief F. O. Williams, retired Federal permanent secretary and Mr. Paul Ebegbuna, retired Director of Establishment and Pensions on Sunday, 12th of May, 2024 in Abuja.

Olaopa described the visit as targeted at what he called “inter-generational conversation with iconic bureaucrats”.

Stressing the objective of the visit, Olaopa said: “It is basically to revive the old mission that I set for myself as an expert-reformer to honour our old bosses and expert practitioners who held the forte at critical defining periods in our career growth as a bureaucrat in the Federal civil service.

“During my years in retirement and as part of the mission of my platform…