“Leading from the Streets” – THISDAYLIVE

Magnus Onyibe

The much-awaited public presentation of the book, “Leading From The Streets: Media Interventions By A Public Intellectual, 1999-2019,” authored by myself, took place at the prestigious Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga, Ikoyi, Lagos, with aplomb on Wednesday, 8th May 2024. It was a three-in-one event that featured the unveiling of the book, a panel discussion on the theme “Tinubunomics: What’s Working, What’s Not Working, Why, And Way Forward,” and honors bestowed on six exemplary leaders from outside the corridors of power for their contributions to society by Leading From The Streets and not corridors of political power.

The public presentation and unveiling of the book were attended by Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who served as the chairman of the occasion, the former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, a media royalty, former Cross Rivers State governor, the effervescent Mr. Donald Duke, and the man who charted a path for me…