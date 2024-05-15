Naira Continues to Weaken against Dollar, Official Window N1,520.40/$1, Parallel Market N1,535/$1 – THISDAYLIVE

•NACCIMA decries depreciation, expresses concern over impact on imports

Nume Ekeghe and Dike Onwuamaeze



The Naira yesterday continued to decline at both the official window and the parallel market, closing at N1,520.40/$1, a N42.29 loss when compared to N1,478.11/$1 which it closed on Monday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEM) window.

At the end of trading, the parallel market concluded at N1,535/$1, a loss of N50 compared to N1,484/$1, which it also exchanged a day earlier.

Also, the daily turnover recorded a decline in transactions of 40.85 per cent, to $128.76 million compared to the $217.64 million recorded on Monday.

Furthermore, the highest spot rate observed stood at N1,568, with the lowest spot rate recorded at N1,350.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, has expressed concern over the significant depreciation of the…