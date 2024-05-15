NGO Advocates Leveraging Arts for Health Education – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Art for Health Naija, has advocated the need for governments at all levels and individuals to leverage arts as a formidable tool for health education.

Convener of the NGO, Rose-Camile Aneke made this known yesterday while inspecting a wall health mural painted at the Centre for Memories in Enugu state by the NGO as part of its efforts to create awareness about pandemic outbreaks and epidemics.

She noted that part of reasons why Nigeria continues to battle disease outbreaks is because of the lack of awareness about preventive measures and how to stay safe.

She explained that the centre was chosen for the painting because it regular receives visitors both children and adults, noting that the murals will help to pass proper health information and change behaviours.

“For everyone who walks into the centre looking at these images, they are picking one health information or the other,’ she…