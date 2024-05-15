Nigeria Calls for Collaboration among ECOWAS States to Develop Tourism Sector   – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Government has called for a collaboration among the countries of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to develop the tourism potential of the subregion and place West Africa in prime position to compete with other regions.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, also called for the streamlining of policies on tourism in countries in the subregion while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the meeting of experts and stakeholders of the private tourism industry on the monitoring and evaluation mechanism of ECOTOUR 19-29 and the ECOWAS Tourism Accommodation regulator in Abuja yesterday.

Coker said: “It’s the season to collaborate not to compete,” adding that: “It’s in the spirit of collaboration that we will grow pan-African tourism.

“I want to encourage the localisation of policies,” insisting that policies would only be successful…