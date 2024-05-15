Nigerians are Experiencing Various Levels of Pain, Kukah Tells Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

* Asks president to promptly address public concerns

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Rev Father Mathew Kukah, has told President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians are currently going through different levels of pain as a result of government policy decisions.

Speaking with newsmen Wednesday after meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Father Kukah explained that

while one year is a short time to comprehensively assess the Tinubu administration, however, submitted that

Nigerians are experiencing “various levels of pain” stemming from specific government policy decisions.

He has, therefore, called on the present administration to step up its communication with the public regarding timelines for addressing critical issues.

