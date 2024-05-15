Presidency, VIPs Now to Pay at Airport Tollgates After N10bn Loss – THISDAYLIVE

•Aviation sector gets approval to procure N4.2 billion aircraft recovery equipment

•Says cybersecurity levy suspended for review

•FG to transform infrastructure, housing sectors

•Targets N20trn pension fund for devt

•To provide 48-hour visa service for investors

•Urges labour not to derail power sector transformation plan, to look into electricity tariff hike

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, at the end of a two-day meeting, took some far-reaching decisions, including that the president, vice president, and other top government functionaries would start to pay access fees or the e-tag at all the 24 federal airports across the country.

The decision followed a revelation at the meeting that the federal government had been losing 82 per cent or about N10 billion revenue that ought to accrue from airport tollgates.

The council also approved a memorandum for the procurement of aircraft…