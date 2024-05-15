Rivers Imminent Probe Responsible for Commissioners’ Resignations, Says Group – THISDAYLIVE

The Rivers Social Democratic Group (RSDG) has said the commissioners that tendered their resignation letters on Wednesday were part of those that have questions to answer, when the probe of last administration begins in Rivers State.

Five commissioners serving in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara Wednesday, resigned from the state Executive Council.

The commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), Austen Ben-Chioma (Environment), Inime Aguma (Social Welfare), and Jacobson Nbina (Transport).

The commissioners, who separately tendered their resignation letters, are all loyal to the former governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

They were among the nine commissioners, who had previously resigned in the heat of the political crisis in the state before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Shortly after their reinstatement, two commissioners resigned after they were…