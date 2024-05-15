Samwo-Olu Loses Deputy Chief of Staff – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, has died after a brief illness. He was 55.

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbemga Omotoso, sid that Governor Sanwo-Olu sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the governor said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, according to the statement.

After a minute silence in honour of the late DCoS, the governor ended the EXCO meeting.

The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.