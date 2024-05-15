SEC  to Work With EFCC on Foreign Exchange Trading Manipulations – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), yesterday pledged to work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a bid to ensure that trading manipulations are reduced in the virtual space.

Acting Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama stated this when he received a team from the EFCC led by the Executive Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede in Abuja.

Agama stated that as apex regulator of the capital market, the SEC is ready to co-operate with the EFCC in order to achieve the national objective of making sure that illegality is not allowed to thrive.

He said, “It is a great pleasure to receive you here today. This is a testament to the relationship we have and the value you place on the SEC and the best interest of Nigeria. We believe this will be the beginning of greater things to come. My desire is for us to strengthen the existing Memorandum of Understanding we have and ensure it is more effective in dealing…