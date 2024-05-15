Senate Approves Tinubu’s $500m World Bank Loan for Electricity Metres  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday approved a $500 million World Bank loan request by President Bola Tinubu to provide electricity metres for the citizens.

The fund was approved for the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) after considering the report of the Committee on local and foreign debts.

The report was presented by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Haruna Manu.

The $500 million loan was part of the $7.94 billion World Bank loan which President Bola Tinubu sought the Senate’s approval for on November 1, 2023.

It was under the 2022-2024 external borrowing plan. The President also sought the approval for €100 million then.

However, the Senate gave the approval to borrow $7.4 billion approved during its special plenary on December 30 after considering the report of the Committee on local and foreign debt.

Manu, while presenting the report, said the $500m for the BPE could not be approved because the agency…