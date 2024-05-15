Soludo Congratulates Obi of Onitsha on 83rd Birthday – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe on his 83rd birthday anniversary.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Soludo extolled the excellent royal qualities and contributions of Obi Achebe to the growth and development of Anambra State.

In a congratulatory message to the Obi by the governor, his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo noted that the first-class monarch’s exceptional leadership and wise counsel has been invaluable assets to the traditional institution and societal peace in Anambra State and beyond.

Aburime quoted Soludo as saying: “May the Almighty God continue to bless His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe with good health, renewed strength, greater wisdom and many more years of purposeful leadership and service to our dear state and Nigeria.

“Governor Soludo, therefore, on this special…